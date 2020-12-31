UrduPoint.com
SSP Sukkur Directs For Traffic Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

SSP Sukkur directs for traffic situation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday instructed to all officials, departments concerned to immediately improve traffic situation in the district as following days of traffic congestion which has created severe commuters problems.

In this connection, the SSP has asked the concerned police officials to submit a detailed report of the reasons and solutions for improving the traffic flow on main roads and those routes which are frequently used by commuters.

He also instructed the relevant officials to deploy police and traffic police officials on turns and all other roads of the city's congested traffic zones to improve the flow of traffic.

SSP also directed to strictly enforce traffic laws and to ensure that heavy vehicles follow the times at which they can ply on the main' roads like Hathi dar, Lakhi dar, railway road and other main roads of the town.

Referring to illegal parking and encroachments, he also instructed Station House Officers (SHOs) and Incharge of all check posts to ensure clearance of routes from such obstructions.

