SSP Sukkur Directs Police Personnel To Vaccine Against Pandemic Virus At The Earliest

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

SSP Sukkur directs police personnel to vaccine against pandemic virus at the earliest

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has said on Monday that the ongoing process of corona vaccination of police personnel should be completed in the district as soon as possible.

SSP said that apart from the police all branches including other field formations were also in the process of corona vaccination.

