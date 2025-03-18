SSP Sukkur directs police to adopt open door policy for citizen issues

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Azhar Khan on Tuesday instructed police personnel to adopt an open door policy to resolve citizen issues and promote a sense of protection in society.

This directive aims to ensure equal implementation of the law, merit-based decisions, and swift actions.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, SSP Sukkur emphasized the importance of inspecting, punishing, and rewarding police personnel to enhance their performance. He encouraged good performers and warned against corruption, misuse of power, and unprofessional behavior.

Azhar Khan stressed that the police force must promptly address citizen concerns with high moral values, professional skills, and decisive actions. This approach will foster public cooperation and trust, ultimately supporting the supremacy of law.

SSP Sukkur's mission is to restore the police force's prestige and public trust through public-friendly policing. He urged all police personnel to support him in achieving this goal by demonstrating exceptional performance.