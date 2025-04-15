SSP Sukkur Directs Police To Adopt Open Door Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan on Tuesday has instructed police personnel to implement an open door policy to address citizen concerns and foster a sense of protection in society by ensuring equal implementation of the law merit based decisions and swift actions.
The police force aims to enhance public trust and cooperation by resolving citizen issues promptly and professionally SSP Khan emphasized the importance of regular inspections punishment for misconduct and rewards for outstanding performance to boost the forces effectiveness.
Police personnel are expected to make decisions based on merit taking prompt action against those who misuse their powers or engage in corrupt practices.
SSP Sukkur stressed the need for police to resolve citizen issues promptly showcasing high moral values and professional skills.
SSP Khan's mission is to restore the police forces prestige and public trust through public friendly policing encouraging citizens to cooperate with law enforcement by adopting this approach the Sukkur Police aims to improve its standards of investigation ensure a friendly environment for complainants at police stations and ultimately support the supremacy of law.
