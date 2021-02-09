UrduPoint.com
SSP Sukkur For Joint Strategy To Maintain Law & Order

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:52 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday directed the district police department to make a joint comprehensive strategy to maintain law and order in the district.

He also directed the police to exchange of information with other law enforcing and intelligence agencies in this regard, said an official here.

The SSP also ordered to enhance police patrolling and snap checking especially at and around public places and other important private and public properties

