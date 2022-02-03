SSP Sukkur held an open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, Tariq Abbas held a open court on Thursday at his office.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion. Police officers concerned were also present. People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.