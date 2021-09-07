SSP Sukkur held Darbar

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday held a Darbar in his office to hear and resolve the professional and personal matters of the police

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday held a Darbar in his office to hear and resolve the professional and personal matters of the police.

The Police Darbar was held on the instructions of IG Sindh.

SSP Samu said that various welfare measures have been initiated for the police including better health facilities and educational facilities for their children which will be further enhanced.

He said that modern training techniques are being introduced for the police personnel so that they can perform effectively in the field.

He said that his doors are always open for the policemen and utmost efforts would be made to resolve their problems.

He stressed the need to improve skills and make it more secure for effective policing in the district.