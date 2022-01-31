SSP Sukkur held introductory meeting

Newly posted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik after taking over the charge of the office held an introductory meeting with all the Police officers of the District on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Newly posted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik after taking over the charge of the office held an introductory meeting with all the Police officers of the District on Monday.

The meeting was attended by all DSPs and SHOs of district. The SSP on the occasion issued directives to ensure peace and tranquility, maintenance of law and order and elimination of crime from the District.

He warned that any slackness in this regard will not be tolerated.