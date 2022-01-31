UrduPoint.com

SSP Sukkur Held Introductory Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 03:14 PM

SSP Sukkur held introductory meeting

Newly posted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik after taking over the charge of the office held an introductory meeting with all the Police officers of the District on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Newly posted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik after taking over the charge of the office held an introductory meeting with all the Police officers of the District on Monday.

The meeting was attended by all DSPs and SHOs of district. The SSP on the occasion issued directives to ensure peace and tranquility, maintenance of law and order and elimination of crime from the District.

He warned that any slackness in this regard will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Sukkur All From

Recent Stories

Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to open new avenues of ..

Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to open new avenues of development: Fawad

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Says US Media Publish Deliberately False I ..

Kremlin Says US Media Publish Deliberately False Information on Ukraine

1 minute ago
 CM announces compensation for cooperative market a ..

CM announces compensation for cooperative market affectees

1 minute ago
 Commissioner, RPO inspect security arrangements at ..

Commissioner, RPO inspect security arrangements at Chinese camps

1 minute ago
 Japanese publishers to sue US firm over manga pira ..

Japanese publishers to sue US firm over manga piracy

11 minutes ago
 Two German police officers shot dead during traffi ..

Two German police officers shot dead during traffic check

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>