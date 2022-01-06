SSP Sukkur held open court

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Samo on the special directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, held an open court on Thursday to address the public complaints

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Samo on the special directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, held an open court on Thursday to address the public complaints.

Addressing the open court, SSP Irfan Samo said that the aim of holding such open court was to improve police public relations and to work in close coordination to improve law and order. Such meetings are conducted to solicit the suggestions and support for better policing and would be conducted in future, he added.

He said that police-public cooperation always played a vital role in maintaining peace in the area.

However, the SSP assured all participants that police will put its all possible efforts and resources in resolving their issues.

He said that his subordinates will cooperate with citizens in friendly atmosphere while his doors are open for everyone.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present. People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.