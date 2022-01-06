UrduPoint.com

SSP Sukkur Held Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 06:27 PM

SSP Sukkur held open court

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Samo on the special directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, held an open court on Thursday to address the public complaints

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Samo on the special directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur zone, held an open court on Thursday to address the public complaints.

Addressing the open court, SSP Irfan Samo said that the aim of holding such open court was to improve police public relations and to work in close coordination to improve law and order. Such meetings are conducted to solicit the suggestions and support for better policing and would be conducted in future, he added.

He said that police-public cooperation always played a vital role in maintaining peace in the area.

However, the SSP assured all participants that police will put its all possible efforts and resources in resolving their issues.

He said that his subordinates will cooperate with citizens in friendly atmosphere while his doors are open for everyone.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present. People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Sukkur All Court

Recent Stories

Impartial journalism vital to move society in rig ..

Impartial journalism vital to move society in right direction: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

55 seconds ago
 DC Kashmore visits hospital & reviewed the situati ..

DC Kashmore visits hospital & reviewed the situation of cleanliness

56 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Court Seizes all Property of Country's E ..

Ukrainian Court Seizes all Property of Country's Ex-President Poroshenko - Lawye ..

58 seconds ago
 Cost of Damages Due to Riots in Kazakhstan Totals ..

Cost of Damages Due to Riots in Kazakhstan Totals Over $90Mln - Kazakh Business ..

1 minute ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University issues MA, MSc fee ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University issues MA, MSc fee schedule

5 minutes ago
 Sargodha University to award degrees to 60 PhD sch ..

Sargodha University to award degrees to 60 PhD scholars

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.