SSP Sukkur Held Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

SSP Sukkur held open court

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, held a open court here on Thursday at his office.

The open court was attended among by a large number of people and concerned Police officers were also present.

People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.

>