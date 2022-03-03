SSP Sukkur held open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, held a open court here on Thursday at his office.

The open court was attended among by a large number of people and concerned Police officers were also present.

People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.