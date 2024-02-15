Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Held Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 09:10 PM

SSP Sukkur held Open Court

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) SSP Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh held an open court at his office here on Thursday listened to public grievances and ordered early resolution of these problems.

He said that the basic purpose of these open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances at their doorsteps.

Provision of justice was the topmost priority of police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

A large number of people from different walks of life including police officers were present in the open court.

