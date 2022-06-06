SSP Sukkur is incompetent officer; says Justice Amjad Sehto

Justice Amjad Ali Sehto of Sindh High Court bench Sukkur, during the hearing of the constitutional petition filed by Sharif Lashari regarding the recovery of his daughter Ms Fehmida who was abducted eight months ago from Sukkur, expressed his indignation over the non-presentation of the girl

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Justice Amjad Ali Sehto of Sindh High Court bench Sukkur, during the hearing of the constitutional petition filed by Sharif Lashari regarding the recovery of his daughter Ms Fehmida who was abducted eight months ago from Sukkur, expressed his indignation over the non-presentation of the girl.

While giving remarks regarding SSP Sukkur, Sanghar Ali Malik, he termed him as incompetent police officer and also ordered to send explanatory notice to DIG Sukkur in this regard and also ordered him to recover the girl at the next hearing and appear in the court.

Justice Amjad Ali Sehto also rejected the report submitted by Sukkur police in which the apex court was informed that JIT had been constituted for the recovery of the girl.

Justice Amjad Ali Sehto adjourned the hearing of the petition till June 13 and once again ordered DIG Sukkur to recover the girl and appear before the court.

It may be mentioned here that, during the last hearing, the court had ordered SSP Sukkur Sanghar Ali Malik to rescue the girl and produce her, but SSP Sukkur could not recover the girl. The SSP did not appear and instead sent the SHO and Sukkur police focal person to the court who submitted a report to the court for setting up a JIT for the recovery of the girl but the court rejected their report and expressed anger over the situation.