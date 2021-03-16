UrduPoint.com
SSP Sukkur Lauds Role Media In Highlighting Social Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

SSP Sukkur lauds role Media in highlighting social issues

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo Tuesday said media helps police to curb social evils and apprehending anti-social elements.

He was talking to newsmen here at his office here on Tuesday.

The SSP said that media is the eye and ears of police as it give a better guideline in curbing crime.

He said that the journalists of Sukkur are being provided all possible facilities by police in discharging their responsibilities.

He lauded the role of the journalists of Sukkur in highlighting social evils and other issues which helps police in formulating strategies.

More Stories From Pakistan

