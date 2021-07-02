UrduPoint.com
SSP Sukkur Launches Plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:43 PM

SSP Sukkur launches plantation campaign

The SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo launched plantation campaign by planting a sapling at his office on Friday

Speaking on the occasion, he said during the plantation campaign 1,000 saplings will be planted at different Police Stations, Police Lines and all the subordinate offices.

Speaking on the occasion, he said during the plantation campaign 1,000 saplings will be planted at different Police Stations, Police Lines and all the subordinate offices.

He further stated that planting tree was 'Sadqa-e-Jaria'. Every one of us should not only plant at least one sapling but also protect it for its survival.

More Stories From Pakistan

