SSP Sukkur Orders Security Arrangements For Easter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh on Friday ordered to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Easter across the district.
He directed to make foolproof security arrangements for Easter.
He asserted a special focus on the security of churches and deploying additional police force.
SSP directed police personnel to remain alert and make a strict vigil on the miscreant elements.
The SSP Sukkur Zubair Nazeer acknowledged that the Christian community has played a significant role in the construction and progress of Pakistan.
"We equally share the rejoice of the Christian community on the eve of Easter", he said.
