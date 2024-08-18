SSP Sukkur Orders Tight Security
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, on Sunday directed the police to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches in the district.
He said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of miscreants.
He also directed that foolproof security should be ensured around churches, worship places, shopping areas, markets, hotels, parks, and other recreational sites in the city by exploiting all available resources.
All district DSPs and SHOs should personally visit places and monitor the measures, he said. The SSP directed officials at check-posts to beef up checking and monitoring.
Recent Stories
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Humanitarian Day being observed today4 minutes ago
-
New Swedish Ambassador arrives in Islamabad14 minutes ago
-
CM's Advisor lauds RIC's health facilities14 minutes ago
-
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight19 minutes ago
-
Middle-aged man commits suicide24 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing bike rider after altercation in Sachal54 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles over 160 emergencies last week1 hour ago
-
Solid steps being taken for welfare of special persons: minister1 hour ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest two notorious criminals1 hour ago
-
Tarbela dam attains maximum water conservation level2 hours ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 10kg drugs recovered4 hours ago
-
CM seeks details of pending development projects of Rawalpindi district13 hours ago