SSP Sukkur Orders Tight Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 12:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Azhar Khan on Wednesday directed the police to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches in the district.
He said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of miscreants.
He also directed that foolproof security should be ensured around churches, worship places, shopping areas, markets, hotels, parks, and other recreational sites in the city by exploiting all available resources.
All district DSPs and SHOs should personally visit places and monitor the measures,” he said. The SSP directed officials at checkpoints to beef up checking and monitoring.
