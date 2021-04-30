SSP Sukkur orders to monitor Corona SOPs

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Friday directed all the DSPs and SHOs of the district to go to field themselves to monitor the implementation of corona SOPs

The SSP Sukkur, said strict legal action should not be delayed on violation of corona SOPs.

He said action should be taken irrespective of the status of the violators.

All shops and markets, except those catering to most urgent needs, should be closed till 6pm according to the government instructions.

At the same time, the campaign should be continued to create awareness among the citizens about the precautionary measures.