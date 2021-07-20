UrduPoint.com
SSP Sukkur Orders To Provide Additional Security To Traffic Police

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 08:09 PM

SSP Sukkur orders to provide additional security to traffic police

SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday visited the traffic police lines Sukkur to review security and other arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday visited the traffic police lines Sukkur to review security and other arrangements.

According to traffic police, the SSP visited traffic police lines to review the arrangements of traffic wardens hostels, uniform stockroom, testing center, security and other offices.

During his visit, he directed the officials concerned to provide additional security to traffic police.

