SSP Sukkur Organizes Rally On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo organised different programs which includes rallies and debates on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day with Kashmiris

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Sukkur Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo organised different programs which includes rallies and debates on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day with Kashmiris.

Student and Teachers from various schools and civil society participated in the programs and participants of the programs showed Solidarity with the victimized people of Kashmir, said NH&MP press release here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, people raised slogans of Pakistan zindabaad and Kashimir will be the part of Pakistan.

Debaters said that India always violated the resolutions of United Nations so the world must raise the voice. International community must play their role for the resolution of Kashmir issue to maintain peace in the region.

They further said that people of the Pakistan were standing with Kashmiribrethren and they would continue their moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

