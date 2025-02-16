Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Resolves Traffic Jam Issue At Babarlo Bypass

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan her on Sunday took prompt action to alleviate a traffic jam at Babarlo Bypass. He ensured the smooth flow of traffic, got stranded vehicles moving, and even arranged for food and water for those stuck in the jam since Saturday evening.

The SSP Sukkur oversaw the efforts for 24 hours, resolving the issue caused by a bus accident near Ranipur and incorrect parking by visiting pilgrims.

