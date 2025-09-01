Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness, Inspects Sensitive Dykes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Azhar Mughal, visited sensitive dykes and surrounding areas on Monday to review the situation arising from the rising water level. During his visit on Monday, he inspected residential localities and briefed local residents on precautionary measures to avoid risks associated with the flood situation.

SSP Azhar Mughal was briefed on the current flood scenario, arrangements for relief activities, flood relief camps, and emergency measures being implemented. He directed rescue agencies to extend maximum assistance in case of emergencies in low-lying areas and to immediately shift residents of vulnerable localities to safe places.

The SSP assured that the police would ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property under all circumstances. He emphasized that police personnel are working shoulder-to-shoulder with other departments in rescue and relief efforts for flood victims.

The flood situation in Sukkur remains critical, with authorities working tirelessly to mitigate its impact. Relief camps have been set up to provide essential facilities to those affected. The police and other departments are closely monitoring the situation, ready to respond to any emergency.

