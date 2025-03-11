SSP Sukkur Reviews Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr Security Plan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Sukkur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan on Tuesday chaired a special meeting with police officers on Tuesday to discuss security arrangements for the last days of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.
The meeting focused on maintaining law and order, ensuring security in densely populated markets, and reviewing overall security and traffic arrangements in the city.
Mock exercises were also conducted to prepare for any potential incidents.
SSP Khan directed police officers to enhance security and traffic arrangements in commercial centers and densely populated markets during the last ten days of Ramazan.
He emphasized the importance of coordination with administrative institutions, leaders from different schools of thought, the business community, and all sects.
Khan instructed police officers to conduct a fresh security audit of government-sensitive places, religious sites, and markets, and to prepare a security and traffic plan based on the recommendations.
He also ordered intensified snap checking at special checkpoints and entry and exit routes throughout the district.
Special care was directed to be taken during Iftar and Sehri, and a close watch was ordered on habitual criminals released from jail. Legal action against tenants residing illegally in the city was also directed to be intensified.
The SSP concluded by directing police officers to make special security arrangements for their posts at night in the suburbs and to utilize existing resources. With Eid-ul-Fitir expected to be celebrated on April 10, 2025, these security measures aim to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for citizens during the holy month of Ramazan and the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.
