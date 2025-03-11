Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Reviews Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr Security Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM

SSP Sukkur Reviews Ramazan, Eid-ul-Fitr Security Plan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Sukkur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan on Tuesday chaired a special meeting with police officers on Tuesday to discuss security arrangements for the last days of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The meeting focused on maintaining law and order, ensuring security in densely populated markets, and reviewing overall security and traffic arrangements in the city.

Mock exercises were also conducted to prepare for any potential incidents.

SSP Khan directed police officers to enhance security and traffic arrangements in commercial centers and densely populated markets during the last ten days of Ramazan.

He emphasized the importance of coordination with administrative institutions, leaders from different schools of thought, the business community, and all sects.

Khan instructed police officers to conduct a fresh security audit of government-sensitive places, religious sites, and markets, and to prepare a security and traffic plan based on the recommendations.

He also ordered intensified snap checking at special checkpoints and entry and exit routes throughout the district.

Special care was directed to be taken during Iftar and Sehri, and a close watch was ordered on habitual criminals released from jail. Legal action against tenants residing illegally in the city was also directed to be intensified.

The SSP concluded by directing police officers to make special security arrangements for their posts at night in the suburbs and to utilize existing resources. With Eid-ul-Fitir expected to be celebrated on April 10, 2025, these security measures aim to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for citizens during the holy month of Ramazan and the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

2 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

3 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

4 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

4 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

4 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

5 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

5 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

5 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

5 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

5 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

6 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan