SSP Sukkur reviews security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A meeting was held at the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office in Sukkur to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming Youm-e-Ali processions and gatherings.

The meeting was attended by Ulema and organizers of mourning processions from the Shia school of thought, as well as SDPO City Badaruddin Bhutto, SDPO Rohri Mushtaq Shah, and Incharge DIB Sukkur Saeed Qazi here on Monday.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan assured the participants that all concerns would be addressed and foolproof security arrangements would be made. He also stated that police mobiles and motorcycle patrols would be increased around mosques and imambargahs.

Khan further assured that all relevant institutions, including the district administration, WAPDA, and municipal corporation, would be on board to ensure the smooth conduct of Youm-e-Ali programs.