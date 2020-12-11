UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Sukkur Reviews Security, Other Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

SSP Sukkur reviews security, other arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Friday visited the city traffic police lines Sukkur to review security and other arrangements.

According to traffic police, the SSP visited traffic police lines to review the arrangements of traffic wardens hostels, uniform stockroom, testing center, security and other offices.

During his visit, he directed the officials concerned to provide additional security to traffic police and also directed the city Sargent, traffic police to make arrangements to make the licence process easy and facilitate the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Visit Traffic Sukkur

Recent Stories

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

21 minutes ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

28 minutes ago

Georgia opposition boycotts new parliament's first ..

1 minute ago

China donates more medical supplies for Myanmar's ..

1 minute ago

Efficiency of AstraZeneca Vaccine May Be Boosted I ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.