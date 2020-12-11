SSP Sukkur reviews security, other arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Friday visited the city traffic police lines Sukkur to review security and other arrangements.

According to traffic police, the SSP visited traffic police lines to review the arrangements of traffic wardens hostels, uniform stockroom, testing center, security and other offices.

During his visit, he directed the officials concerned to provide additional security to traffic police and also directed the city Sargent, traffic police to make arrangements to make the licence process easy and facilitate the citizens.