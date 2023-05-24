UrduPoint.com

SSP Sukkur Reviews Security, Other Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

SSP Sukkur reviews security, other arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :SSP Sukkur Asad Raza Shah on Wednesday visited the Police headquarters Sukkur to review security and other arrangements.

According to an official, the SSP also visited traffic police lines to inspect the arrangements for traffic wardens' hostels, uniform stockrooms, testing center, security and other offices.

During his visit, he directed the officials concerned to provide additional security to police headquarters and also instructed the traffic sergeant to ensure arrangements for making the licencing process easy and facilitating the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Visit Traffic Sukkur

Recent Stories

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national eff ..

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national efforts for global leadership in ..

44 minutes ago
 NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

2 hours ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

2 hours ago
 FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.