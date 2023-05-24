SSP Sukkur reviews security, other arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :SSP Sukkur Asad Raza Shah on Wednesday visited the Police headquarters Sukkur to review security and other arrangements.

According to an official, the SSP also visited traffic police lines to inspect the arrangements for traffic wardens' hostels, uniform stockrooms, testing center, security and other offices.

During his visit, he directed the officials concerned to provide additional security to police headquarters and also instructed the traffic sergeant to ensure arrangements for making the licencing process easy and facilitating the citizens.