SSP Sukkur reviews security,traffic situation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday visited the traffic police lines here to review security and other arrangements.

According to traffic police, the SSP visited city traffic police lines to review the arrangements of traffic wardens, uniform stockroom, testing centre, security, 15 Help line and other offices.

During his visit, he directed the officials concerned to provide additional security to traffic police and also directed the concerned authorities to make arrangements to make the licence process easy and facilitate the citizens.