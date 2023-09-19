Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Reviews Traffic Arrangements During 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SSP Sukkur reviews traffic arrangements during 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday met traffic officials to review foolproof traffic arrangements during 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

According to the traffic police, he directed the inspectors, sub-inspectors, and assistant sub-inspectors to take action against encroachments, with the cooperation of the department concerned, on the route of processions and alternative roads.

The SSP said that all officers and traffic wardens would display service cards on their uniforms during the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

SSP Irfan said that a separate alternative route would be reserved for emergency vehicles, while traffic officials would perform duties with dedication and commitment.

