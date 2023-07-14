Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Reviews Traffic Arrangements For Muharram-ul-Haram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 09:32 PM

SSP Sukkur reviews traffic arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik on Friday met traffic officials to review foolproof traffic arrangements during Muharram-ul- Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik on Friday met traffic officials to review foolproof traffic arrangements during Muharram-ul- Haram.

According to traffic police, the SSP directed the Inspectors, Sub- Inspectors and Assistant Sub Inspectors to take action against encroachments, with the cooperation of departments concerned, on the route of processions and alternative roads.

The SSP said that all officers and traffic wardens would display service cards on their uniforms during Muharram.

He said that a separate alternative route would be reserved for the emergency vehicles while traffic officials would perform duties during 6th, 9th and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.

