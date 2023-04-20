SSP Sukkur reviews traffic control arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik on Thursday visited the traffic police lines Sukkur to review security and other arrangements.

According to traffic police, the SSP visited traffic police lines to review the traffic control arrangements, uniform, security and other matters.

During his visit to different routes, he directed the officials concerned to provide additional security to traffic police and also directed the Traffic Sargent to make arrangements specially for Chaand Raat in Sukkur city.