SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik transferred

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh has transferred SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik, a notification in this regard has also been issued by the provincial police chief on Saturday.

According to notification, SSP Khairpur, Mir Rohail Khan Khoso will look after the charge of SSP Sukkur.