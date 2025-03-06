Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Takes Action Against Ramadan Ordinance Violations

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

SSP Sukkur Takes Action Against Ramadan Ordinance Violations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Thursday has taken notice of reports regarding violations of the Ramadan Ordinance and issued directives to all SDPOs and SHOs to ensure hotels remain closed during the holy month of Ramadan.

Hotel owners found violating the ordinance will be arrested and subjected to legal action.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan has strictly instructed all SHOs to enforce the Ramadan Ordinance within their respective jurisdictions. If any hotel is found open in any area, disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned SHO.

