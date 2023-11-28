SSP Sukkur urges people to follow traffic rules

SSP Sukkur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Tuesday appealed to the people to follow the traffic rules strictly

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) SSP Sukkur, Dr Samiullah Soomro on Tuesday appealed to the people to follow the traffic rules strictly.

Talking to a delegation of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) led by its president Waqar Khan at his office, he said that human life is very precious adding that it is everybody’s responsibility to maintain safety on the road.

The road safety rules are implemented for the smooth functioning of the traffic and to protect human life, he said.

SSP said most of the accidents take place when the traffic rules are violated adding that everybody should be aware of the rules. The trader associations should spread awareness among the citizens, he added.