SSP Sukkur urges Ulema to create awareness among people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Friday has stressed to streamline effective and regular coordination between the members of Peace Committee and other stakeholders including Sukkur Police to ensure maintenance of peace.

Speaking in a meeting with district peace committee at his office here, the SSP requested the Ulema to create awareness among people through their sermons to eliminate anti social elements from society, refrain children from nuisance of narcotics and other social evils badly affecting the youth.

Members of Peace Committee and Ulema-e-Karam from different schools of thought appreciated the efforts of Sukkur Police for establishment of peace in the district.