UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Sukkur Urges Ulema To Create Awareness Among People

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 02:10 PM

SSP Sukkur urges Ulema to create awareness among people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Friday has stressed to streamline effective and regular coordination between the members of Peace Committee and other stakeholders including Sukkur Police to ensure maintenance of peace.

Speaking in a meeting with district peace committee at his office here, the SSP requested the Ulema to create awareness among people through their sermons to eliminate anti social elements from society, refrain children from nuisance of narcotics and other social evils badly affecting the youth.

Members of Peace Committee and Ulema-e-Karam from different schools of thought appreciated the efforts of Sukkur Police for establishment of peace in the district.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur From

Recent Stories

Nida Dar optimistic about Pakistan women fightback

31 minutes ago

Hungary, Russia Sign Agreement on Sputnik V Corona ..

14 minutes ago

27 COVID-19 patients newly discharged from hospita ..

14 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Welcomes Entry Into Force of ..

15 minutes ago

Finland Seeking to Improve Exchange of Data Bases ..

15 minutes ago

'James Bond' stuntman Remy Julienne dies from coro ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.