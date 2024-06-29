Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Urges Ulema To Play Role To Maintain Peace During Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM

SSP Sukkur urges Ulema to play role to maintain peace during Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Senior Superconfident of Police (SSP) Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has urged the Ulema to play a role to maintain peace during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Chairing an interfaith harmony meeting here Saturday, the SSP urged the Ulema of different schools of thoughts to exercise tolerance and forge harmony by desisting from delivering controversial and provocative speeches to help maintain peace during Muharram, said a spokesman of SSP office.

He asked the religious leaders to keep an eye on anti-social elements and educate people to respect each other’s religious beliefs.

The SSP said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by the Sindh Government for Muharram-ul-Haram.

He sought help of Ulema of different schools of thought and their followers in foiling designs of the miscreants and warned that no one would be allowed to disturb peace during Muharram.

The SSP Sukkur said that foolproof security arrangements would be finalized for Muharram and a comprehensive security cover would be given to Majalis and Muharram processions.

