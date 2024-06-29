SSP Sukkur Urges Ulema To Play Role To Maintain Peace During Muharram
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Senior Superconfident of Police (SSP) Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has urged the Ulema to play a role to maintain peace during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.
Chairing an interfaith harmony meeting here Saturday, the SSP urged the Ulema of different schools of thoughts to exercise tolerance and forge harmony by desisting from delivering controversial and provocative speeches to help maintain peace during Muharram, said a spokesman of SSP office.
He asked the religious leaders to keep an eye on anti-social elements and educate people to respect each other’s religious beliefs.
The SSP said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by the Sindh Government for Muharram-ul-Haram.
He sought help of Ulema of different schools of thought and their followers in foiling designs of the miscreants and warned that no one would be allowed to disturb peace during Muharram.
The SSP Sukkur said that foolproof security arrangements would be finalized for Muharram and a comprehensive security cover would be given to Majalis and Muharram processions.
Recent Stories
LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP clarifies to personally bear Kundi Farm's expenses10 seconds ago
-
Minister directs measures to maintain peace during Muharram13 seconds ago
-
Meeting held to ensure peaceful Muharram10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt present balanced budget for 2024-25, no new tax imposed: Jaffar Mandokhail10 minutes ago
-
Traffic accident at Hazara university chowk Mansehra claims two lives10 minutes ago
-
Bathing in sea banned for one month20 minutes ago
-
TMA Employees Union bids farewell to XEN Lal Ghaffar Khattak20 minutes ago
-
Secretary Irrigation visits Sutlej River to inspect changes after construction of bridges20 minutes ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas for devotion in anti-Polio drive to secure children's future30 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders meet to tackle rising road accidents in AJK30 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to establish two more trauma centers in Quetta40 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador condemns US Congress resolution on Pakistan's elections40 minutes ago