SSP Sukkur Visits Ali Wahan, Reviews Security Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 08:06 PM
Sukkur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan on Monday paid a visit to Ali Wahan, a town within the jurisdiction of Jhanghro police station, to review security arrangements and interact with local traders and residents
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Sukkur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan on Monday paid a visit to Ali Wahan, a town within the jurisdiction of Jhanghro police station, to review security arrangements and interact with local traders and residents.
Upon his arrival, SSP Khan was warmly welcomed by the locals, who presented him with traditional Sindhi caps and ajrak.
During his visit, Khan assessed the security situation in the town, inquired about problems faced by traders, and issued necessary instructions to the relevant SHO.
To maintain law and order, additional police personnel have been deployed in markets. SSP Khan assured traders that they can contact him directly at any time to report any complaint.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
School councils activated in Khanewal to improve educational standards
Pak-China cooperation in education, media to be expanded: Chinese ambassador
Complaint cell set up to prevent illegal profiteering during Ramazan
Over 1,700 students awarded degrees at HU convocation
Pakistan’s economy moving towards stabilization: Finance Minister
SSP Sukkur visits Ali Wahan, reviews security arrangements
IHC suspends decision regarding placing citizen's family on ECL
Karachi’s role vital in boosting exports; Ahsan Iqbal
Motorway police seize truck carrying illegal timber near Burhan
Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi visits DI Khan
Pakistan, Azerbaijan eye surge in bilateral trade volume: Prime Minister Muhamma ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-China cooperation in education, media to be expanded: Chinese ambassador1 minute ago
-
Complaint cell set up to prevent illegal profiteering during Ramazan2 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur visits Ali Wahan, reviews security arrangements2 minutes ago
-
9th edition of Italian Design Day celebrated4 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends decision regarding placing citizen's family on ECL4 minutes ago
-
Karachi’s role vital in boosting exports; Ahsan Iqbal4 minutes ago
-
Motorway police seize truck carrying illegal timber near Burhan4 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi visits DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan eye surge in bilateral trade volume: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif6 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death by train in Gujrat20 minutes ago
-
First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast20 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman outlines vision for Gandhara Citizen Club renovation7 minutes ago