SSP Sukkur visits Ali Wahan, reviews security arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Sukkur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan on Monday paid a visit to Ali Wahan, a town within the jurisdiction of Jhanghro police station, to review security arrangements and interact with local traders and residents.

Upon his arrival, SSP Khan was warmly welcomed by the locals, who presented him with traditional Sindhi caps and ajrak.

During his visit, Khan assessed the security situation in the town, inquired about problems faced by traders, and issued necessary instructions to the relevant SHO.

To maintain law and order, additional police personnel have been deployed in markets. SSP Khan assured traders that they can contact him directly at any time to report any complaint.