SSP Sukkur visits cattle market

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday visited the cattle market to review the security, traffic arrangements and its flow in different routes.

He inspected the traffic situation at Airport road, Barrage road, Military road, Sukkur Township. He commended ASP city, SHO industrial area, SHO Abad and wardens for their excellent duty in the by pass cattle market Sukkur.