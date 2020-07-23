UrduPoint.com
SSP Sukkur Visits Cattle Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:39 PM

SSP Sukkur visits cattle market

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday visited the cattle market to review the security, traffic arrangements and its flow in different routes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday visited the cattle market to review the security, traffic arrangements and its flow in different routes.

He inspected the traffic situation at Airport road, Barrage road, Military road, Sukkur Township. He commended ASP city, SHO industrial area, SHO Abad and wardens for their excellent duty in the by pass cattle market Sukkur.

More Stories From Pakistan

