SSP Sukkur visits families of martyred Police officers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan on Sunday paid a visit to the families of Sukkur police martyrs on the eve of joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr. He spent time with them, offered Eid gifts and Eidi, and inquired about their problems, issuing immediate orders for their resolution.

During his visit, SSP Sukkur emphasized that the martyrs of the Sindh Police are a source of pride for everyone, and that the entire police force stands with their families in every moment of joy and sorrow.

He also highlighted the importance of honoring the sacrifices of the martyrs and continuing their mission to strengthen the country and earn a great reputation globally.

Following the SSP's instructions, all DSPs in the district visited the families of martyrs, spent time with them, and offered Eid gifts and Eidi. They assured the families of complete support and cooperation, reinforcing the sense of unity and solidarity within the police force.