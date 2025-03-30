SSP Sukkur Visits Families Of Martyred Police Officers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan on Sunday paid a visit to the families of Sukkur police martyrs on the eve of joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr. He spent time with them, offered Eid gifts and Eidi, and inquired about their problems, issuing immediate orders for their resolution.
During his visit, SSP Sukkur emphasized that the martyrs of the Sindh Police are a source of pride for everyone, and that the entire police force stands with their families in every moment of joy and sorrow.
He also highlighted the importance of honoring the sacrifices of the martyrs and continuing their mission to strengthen the country and earn a great reputation globally.
Following the SSP's instructions, all DSPs in the district visited the families of martyrs, spent time with them, and offered Eid gifts and Eidi. They assured the families of complete support and cooperation, reinforcing the sense of unity and solidarity within the police force.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosqu ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Sukkur visits families of martyred Police officers1 minute ago
-
Welfare cheques distributed among specially-abled persons1 minute ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with traditional zeal, devotion1 minute ago
-
Man held over weapon display on social media11 minutes ago
-
Woman among 2 held along with drugs11 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM visits Sindh govt-funded under construction new Indus Hospital11 minutes ago
-
Govt working to reduce power tariff: Rana11 minutes ago
-
Tight security plan devised for Eid-ul-Fitr21 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang busted, 6 motorcycles recovered21 minutes ago
-
Rescue1122 Tank prepares emergency response plan for Eidul Fitr21 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrests 5 suspect criminals.21 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police continue crackdown against overcharging21 minutes ago