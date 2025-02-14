SSP Sukkur Visits Katcha Area, Vows to Arrest Killers of Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Sukkur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Friday visited the Katcha area, where they were briefed on the whereabouts of suspects involved in the murder of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar.

During the visit, the SSP directed authorities to establish additional police pickets in the area and intensify surveillance on the movement of suspects.

The SSP also ordered stringent checking of all entry and exit points in Katcha.

Arresting the killers of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mehr is a top priority, the SSP emphasized, adding that prompt action will be taken to apprehend the suspects.

The SSP's visit and directives aim to enhance security and bring the perpetrators to justice, reflecting the Sukkur Police's commitment to achieving the highest levels of professionalism and service delivery.