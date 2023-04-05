SSP Sukkur visits Ramzan Bachat Bazar, reviews security arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Sukkur police was working day and night to ensure foolproof security in the city during the holy month of Ramazan and create a sense of security among the citizens.

SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik said this while visiting the Ramazan Bazaar Minara Road on Wednesday to review security arrangements.

He directed the policemen to perform their duties with great efficiency and full commitment. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with security officials during the checking and inform police in case they found any suspected thing or person. Administration of Ramzan Bachat Bazaar appreciated Sukkur police for making foolproof arrangements at Ramzan Bazaars.