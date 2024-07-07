Open Menu

SSP Sukkur Visits Several Imambargahs To Check Security Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM

SSP Sukkur visits several Imambargahs to check security arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday visited the Central Imambargah Ghareeb Abad, Shah-e-Najaf in Rohri to check the security measures for the central Imambargah and the procession.

According to the details, during the visit, the officers concerned briefed him about the security arrangements.

On this occasion, the SSP said that the Sukkur Police had made strict security arrangements throughout the district during the holy month of Muharram.

In this regard, 900 officers and personnel of Sukkur Police have been deployed to ensure the security of Majaalis and processions on Muharram.

With the help of the CCTV cameras and drones, strict monitoring of the main Imambargah and the procession is being conducted from the already established central control room.

SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh said that all technical resources were being used to ensure safety of the mourners in the procession. Security will be on high alert throughout the district in view of the main procession on the day of 9th and 10th Muharram, while the emergency had also been imposed in all the hospitals of the Sukkur and Rohri, he told.

According to the plan, he said, Quick Response Force is ready to deal with any untoward incident and to ensure the security of the procession, the Bomb Disposal Squad is clearing the procession routes with the help of modern technology.

Specific points have been allocated for citizens to enter the procession, for which, a heavy contingent of police is being deployed for supervision, he said and added that lady police personnel were also deployed for checking of women and there were separate entry points for them to enter the procession and Imam Bargahs.

I will personally supervise all security arrangements for the procession, he said adding that Sukkur Police was all time ready to ensure peace in the district. No element will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation in the district, he added.

Related Topics

Police Technology Law And Order Visit Alert Sukkur Rohri Women Sunday All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

18 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

18 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

18 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

18 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

18 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

19 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

19 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

19 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

19 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan