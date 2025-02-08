SSP Sukkur visits shrine of Sadardin Shah Badshah to review security arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Sukkur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Azhar Khan, paid a visit to the revered Shrine of Sadardin Shah Badshah on Saturday to assess the security measures in place for the upcoming 746th Urs celebrations.¹ The shrine, situated in Rohri, attracts a large number of devotees from across the country for the three-day commemoration.

During his visit, Khan met with police officers to discuss security details and instructed relevant officials to take comprehensive security measures to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

He also inspected the control room, where he monitored the CCTV footage of the festival to ensure everything was in order.

To further bolster security, Khan directed officials to implement stricter security protocols. This proactive approach aims to provide a secure environment for the thousands of devotees expected to attend the Urs celebrations, which include dhamal, mehfil-e-samaa, sufi poetry recitation, and distribution of free food.