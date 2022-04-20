UrduPoint.com

SSP Sukkur Visits Traffic Police Lines

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 01:40 PM

SSP Sukkur visits traffic police lines

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik on Wednesday visited the city traffic police lines to review security and other arrangements.

According to traffic police, the SSP visited city traffic police lines to review the arrangements of traffic wardens hostels, uniform stockroom, testing center, security and other offices.

During his visit, he directed the officials concerned to provide additional security to traffic police and also directed the traffic authorities to make arrangements to make the licence process easy and facilitate the citizens.

