SSP Sukkur Vows To Promote Community Policing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan visited Ali Wahan, a town under Jhanghro police station's jurisdiction, to review security arrangements and interact with locals. Upon arrival, he was warmly welcomed with traditional Sindhi caps and ajrak.

During his visit, Khan assessed the town's security, inquired about traders' problems, and issued instructions to the relevant SHO.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in markets to maintain law and order. Khan assured traders they can contact him directly to report complaints.

