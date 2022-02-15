UrduPoint.com

SSP Sukkur Vows To Rescue 15 More Effective

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik has directed to make functioning of Rescue 15 in a more effective way so that immediate relief could be provided to the people of the district in case of any emergency

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik has directed to make functioning of Rescue 15 in a more effective way so that immediate relief could be provided to the people of the district in case of any emergency.

He made these directives while chairing a meeting of Rescue 15 staff here Wednesday which was also attended senior police officers.

The SSP Sukkur stressed to make performance of Rescue 15 more effective because this helpline can play a vital role to bridge the gap between police and public.

>