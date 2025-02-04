Open Menu

SSP Sukkur's Prompt Action Reunites Missing Child With Family

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SSP Sukkur's prompt action reunites missing child with family

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Sukkur police, under the directives of Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Azhar Khan, successfully reunited an 8-year-old boy, Muhammad Hussain Chachar, with his family.

According to a release issued here on Tuesday, the boy had gone missing after leaving his madrasa, sparking a frantic search by his relatives.

Upon receiving the information, SSP Azhar Khan sprang into action, instructing DSP Pano Aqil Abdul Sattar Phul and SHO Baji Sheikh Police Station, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Daharejo to launch a thorough search operation.

The police team employed an effective strategy, scouring the area and gathering information, which ultimately led to the safe recovery of the missing boy.

The child's family expressed their gratitude to SSP Azhar Khan and the police team for their tireless efforts in reuniting them with their loved one. This successful operation is a testament to the Sukkur police's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

