SSP Supervises Security Arrangements In Islamabad During Imran's Hearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SSP supervises security arrangements in Islamabad during Imran's hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yasir Afridi is supervising security arrangements during appearance of Imran Khan in Islamabad High Court, police said on Monday.

Islamabad police tweeted that an important meeting was chaired by the IGP Islamabad over the expected court appearance of Imran Khan to discuss security arrangements.

Senior officers of police including the operations DIG and SSP attended the meeting. It was decided that field supervision of security arrangements would be supervised by SSP Yasir Afridi.

Amir Kiyani was entrusted with coordination on behalf of the PTI, while Malik Jameel Zafar would be head of coordination between the police and PTI through Kiyani.

A central control room has been set up at the Safe City Headquarters. Meanwhile, Section 144 is in force in Islamabad and violators will be arrested.

In light of court orders, only concerned persons will be allowed to enter the court premises, the police tweeted.

