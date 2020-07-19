SSP suspends 3 policemen over selling electricity pole to scrap dealer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :After a video went viral showing policemen selling an electricity pole to a scrap dealer after offloading the pole from a police mobile, the SSP Jamshoro district on Saturday suspended three policemen.

The police spokesman informed that in the video three policemen were seen selling the pole to a scrap dealer in Kotri town.

The policemen who have been put under suspension include the police constables Muhammad Hashim Sario and Gulzar Ahmed Halo and driver Rahib Ali Abbassi.

The SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has also formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident.

The policemen had allegedly stolen a fallen electricity pole from a locality in Kotri.