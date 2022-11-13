SSP takes notice of audio wired on social media

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), while taking notice of audio wires on social media about gutka dealer, has suspended SHO Talhar police.

According to details, audio was posted on social media in which an accused Rajib Ali alias Raju Halepoto was talking about the sale and purchase of Safina gutka and pretending himself as a policeman.

Meanwhile, police held suspect Raju and seized 300 packets of Safina gutka and registered a case against him.