SSP takes notice of drug peddling video, accused arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari taking notice of a viral video of drug peddling over social media in Yousaf Goth area of Saeedabad, ordered officers concerned to take stern action.

According to SSP Keamari, SHO Saeedabad Police Station Shakir Ali arrested accused Ali Bakhsh son of Atta Muhammad and recovered 58 grams of crystal from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused and he has been handed over to the investigating authorities.